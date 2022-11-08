Soccer-CAS allow Ecuador to keep World Cup spot
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:39 IST
Ecuador will play at this year's World Cup in Qatar after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said Byron Castillo, whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, was deemed an Ecuadorean national.
Ecuador will, however, get a three-point deduction at the start of the next round of World Cup qualifiers and will pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss Francs ($101,605.36) for the "use of a document containing false information", CAS said.
($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
