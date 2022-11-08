Sathiya-Manika reach career-high fifth in mixed doubles rankings

India's mixed doubles pairing of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan on Tuesday moved up a place to reach a career-high fifth in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings.

The duo had recently made the final at the WTT Contender in Slovenia.

''Breaking into the world top-5 rankings has truly been a dream come true moment,'' Sathiyan, who is ranked 39th in singles, tweeted.

''It is indeed a great milestone towards our goal of reaching the pinnacle and winning that elusive Olympic medal.'' PTI BS PDS PDS

