Left Menu

Soccer-United States defender Richards to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

United States centre back Chris Richards will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the tournament in Qatar, the Crystal Palace defender said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 02:46 IST
Soccer-United States defender Richards to miss World Cup with hamstring injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

United States centre back Chris Richards will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the tournament in Qatar, the Crystal Palace defender said on Tuesday. Richards, who appeared in five World Cup qualifying matches for the United States, suffered the injury in September after playing three Premier League games for Palace this season.

"Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup" Richards, 22, said on Instagram. "I know that the boys will go crazy regardless... will be rooting for y'all the whole way. Go out and make history."

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is set to announce his 26-man squad on Wednesday. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Celta Vigo's Luca de la Torre are also both hoping to be fit for selection after being sidelined with thigh injuries.

The United States face Group B opponents Wales in their opening World Cup match on Nov. 21, before playing England and Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global
4
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022