I've always shared special connection with India: Wimbledon 2022 doubles champion Matthew Ebden

The stage is set for yet another exciting season of Pro Tennis League as the fourth edition of the prestigious tournament is set to take place from December 1 to December 5 at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium. 64 top international and Indian players will participate in the league this time, who all will be divided into eight teams - Bangalore Challengers, DMG Delhi Crusaders, Gurgaon Sapphires, Jodhpur Sankara, Lucknow Aviators, Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas, Proveri Supersmashers, and Paramount Proec Tigers.

To add to the spectacle of the competition, the reigning Wimbledon Doubles Champion Matthew Ebden will be competing this year, playing for the Gurgaon franchise. This will be the first time the Australian sensation will be competing in a tennis tournament in India. Speaking ahead of his arrival to New Delhi for the tournament, Ebden expressed his excitement and said that it will be a good opportunity for him to learn new aspects of the sport.

"I've always shared a special connection with India - and its people and tennis players from the country and I cannot wait to be back in the belly of things for Season 4 of the Pro Tennis League in December in New Delhi![?]. I believe India and Australia have a lot to learn from each other and I'm very keen on imparting the insight and experience I have and helping the tennis boom take place in India," the 34-year-old said in an official statement released by Pro Tennis League. "Moreover, events like Pro Tennis League - with the right blend of competition and entertainment offer the perfect window for showcasing the vibrant talent the country already has," he further added.

Along with Ebden, Indian rank No. 1 Ramkumar Ramanathan is also included among the 24 Pro Men's players participating in the tournament, who will be playing for Bengaluru Bulls. Eight Pro Women's players will also compete in the tournament including a rising star currently placed among the top five women's players in India, Riya Bhatia. "PTL is back in a bigger and better format. We are thrilled to have our country's finest tennis talent return for Season 4. We are grateful to the players who have made PTL what it is today," Pro Tennis League co-founder and Masters Tennis Champion Aditya Khanna said.

"We have a few surprises in the store this year which will be announced in the coming weeks. We will make sure to create a lively and high-spirited tennis event for all our stakeholders - the players, team owners, sponsors and spectators," he added. (ANI)

