Soccer-England's James to miss World Cup due to knee injury - reports
England right back Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury, British media reported on Wednesday, a day before Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament.
England right-back Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury, British media reported on Wednesday, a day before Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament. The 22-year-old defender, who has 15 caps, sustained the injury playing for Chelsea against AC Milan in the Champions League last month.
In a news conference on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Graham Potter had said James was only taking part in light training. "No miracles, unfortunately," he added of James' recovery. "He's progressing well. Reece was outside today, had a little jog, but nothing to report in terms of anything else."
England open their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AC Milan
- Chelsea
- World Cup
- England
- Qatar
- Reece James
- Gareth Southgate
- James
- Graham Potter
- British
- Iran
- Reece
ALSO READ
James Cleverly remains as Britain's foreign minister
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly among foreign ministers to attend UN counter- terrorism committee meet in India: Official.
Zoe Saldana held her breath for 5 minutes underwater while filming James Cameron's 'Avatar 2'
James Cameron takes on Marvel, DC characters: They all act like they're in college