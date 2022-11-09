Left Menu

Pakistan enter T20 World Cup final with 7 wicket win over NZ

09-11-2022
Pakistan sailed into the T20 World Cup final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand at the SCG here on Wednesday.

Batting first, New Zealand managed 152 for 4, riding on Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 34-ball 53 and skipper Kane Williamson's 46 off 42 balls.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi snapped two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took one.

Pakistan achieved the target with five balls to spare with Babar Azam (53 off 42) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) sharing a 105-run stand for the opening wicket.

Trent Boult (2/33) managed to grab two wickets, while Mitchell Santner (1/26) too accounted for one batter.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 152 for 4 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 46, Daryl Mitchell 53 not out; Shaheen Afridi 2/24).

Pakistan: 153 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Babar Azam 53, Mohammad Rizwan 57; Trent Boult 2/33).

