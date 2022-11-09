Left Menu

Soccer-England's James to miss World Cup due to knee injury

England right back Reece James confirmed on Wednesday he will not be a part of the England team at the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury. Chelsea defender James had stolen ahead of a packed field to make his spot on the right of England's back five his own, but a knee injury picked up on Oct. 11 against AC Milan ruled him out for eight weeks.

England right back Reece James confirmed on Wednesday he will not be a part of the England team at the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury.

Chelsea defender James had stolen ahead of a packed field to make his spot on the right of England's back five his own, but a knee injury picked up on Oct. 11 against AC Milan ruled him out for eight weeks. In a news conference on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Graham Potter had said James was only taking part in light training.

The 22-year-old James, who has 15 caps, said he was "devastated" to miss the cut from Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the tournament, which is due to be announced on Thursday. "The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turn around to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible," James said.

"I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and I truly believed I could help the team. "I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and sending love."

England open their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

