Modric, Perišic, Brozovic highlight Croatia World Cup squad

The veteran core of Luka Modric, Ivan Perišic and Marcelo Brozovic were included in the 26-man team that Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic announced for the World Cup on Wednesday.

Croatia, a finalist in 2018, is in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Morocco for the tournament in Qatar.

Forwards Josip Brekalo of Wolfsburg and Antonio Mirko Colak of Rangers were among the eight players cut from a preliminary 34-man team announced 10 days ago.

AC Milan winger Ante Rebic hasn't played since he criticised Dalic following the team's last-16 loss to Spain at last year's European Championship. Rebic wasn't even included in the preliminary team and was also excluded from the World Cup squad.

Croatia open on November 27 against Morocco and then plays Canada four days later, before taking on group favourite Belgium on December 1.

Croatia will also play a pre-tournament friendly with Saudi Arabia in Riyadh next Wednesday.

CROATIA: Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivušic (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atlético Madrid).

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St. Petersburg), Borna Barišic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanišic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Šutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pašalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (Salzburg), Forwards: Ivan Perišic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Oršic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hadjuk Split). AP SSC SSC

