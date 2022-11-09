Soccer-AC Milan CEO Gazidis to leave role
AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis will leave his position on Dec. 5, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday. U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital joined forces with Yankee Global Enterprises to complete a 1.2 billion euro ($1.21 billion) acquisition of AC Milan in August.
AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis will leave his position on Dec. 5, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday. The 58-year-old took over at the San Siro club in December 2018, having previously been chief executive at Arsenal, where he served for nearly a decade.
"I owe so much to this Club, its people, its fans and to this city that literally saved my life," Gazidis said in a statement. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in the 2021 and said at that time he would remain in the role while undergoing treatment.
The Italian champions said Gazidis will remain fully operational in his role as CEO until his departure date, with a successor to be announced later. U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital joined forces with Yankee Global Enterprises to complete a 1.2 billion euro ($1.21 billion) acquisition of AC Milan in August. ($1 = 0.9958 euros)
