NBA-Turbulent Nets name Vaughn new head coach

The Brooklyn Nets named longtime assistant Jacque Vaughn their new head coach on Wednesday, amid a turbulent moment in the franchise's history. The team suspended star guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games last week for not disavowing anti-Semitism after posting a link on Twitter to a 2018 commentary, a post that he defended. He later apologized.

Factbox-Soccer-World Cup 2022 squads: full list of 26-man teams playing in FIFA tournament

Following is a list of players who have been called up by their respective teams for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar. AUSTRALIA

Motor racing-Honorary Brazilian Hamilton would love a 'home' win

Lewis Hamilton would love to celebrate his honorary Brazilian citizenship with a winning return this weekend to Sao Paulo's Interlagos, the circuit where last year he enjoyed one of his greatest victories. Formula One's seven-times world champion is still chasing his first success of the season and to do it in the penultimate race, at the home of his late boyhood idol Ayrton Senna, would be quite something.

Soccer-Senegal sweating on Mane's fitness forward suffers leg injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has sustained an injury to his right fibula and will miss Bayern Munich's last league game before the World Cup, his club said on Wednesday, leaving his participation at the tournament in doubt. Mane had to leave the pitch 20 minutes into Bayern's crushing 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday and has been ruled out of Saturday's trip to Schalke 04.

Golf-Woods returns to Hero World Challenge

Former world number one Tiger Woods said on Wednesday he would be returning to play in this year's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods said on Twitter he would be in the field for the annual charity tournament he hosts along with fellow American Kevin Kisner and Briton Tommy Fleetwood.

NFL-Brady looks to make more history in Germany as Bucs take on Seahawks

The National Football League said it could have sold over 3 million tickets for the first regular season game ever in Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday proving again that Tom Brady can attract a crowd. The Buccaneers quarterback is certainly not the only reason for the massive interest but even the NFL admits that with seven-times Super Bowl winner on Munich's Allianz Arena field there is an added buzz.

Soccer-Argentina ask European clubs for help in World Cup preparations

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has asked European clubs not to field any of his players who are not fully fit in league matches before the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina will be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso due to a muscle injury suffered playing for his club Villarreal and they are sweating on the fitness of defender Cristian Romero and forward Paulo Dybala.

Soccer-Southampton due to name Jones as manager - Sky Sports

Southampton have agreed a deal to appoint Nathan Jones as their new manager after sacking Ralph Hasenhuettl earlier this week, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday. Welsh manager Jones, 49, has been in charge of Championship side (second tier) Luton Town since 2020, having also been their manager between 2016 and 2019 before leaving to take over at Stoke City.

Soccer-South Korea's Son confirms he is fit for World Cup

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min confirmed on Wednesday he be available for selection for the World Cup in Qatar after undergoing surgery earlier this month to stabilise a fracture around his left eye. Son, 30, sustained the injury in Tottenham's 2-1 Champions League tie at Olympique de Marseille last week following an aerial clash and required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.

Biden expects Russia to get more serious about prisoner swap for Griner

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk more seriously with Washington about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. "My hope is, now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," Biden told reporters at a press conference.

