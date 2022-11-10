Cricket-England to bowl first against India in semi-final, Wood, Malan miss out

England have selected batsman Phil Salt and fast bowler Chris Jordan to replace the injured duo of Dawid Malan and paceman Mark Wood for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. England will bowl first after winning the toss.

India are unchanged from their last Super 12 win over Zimbabwe. Teams:

India - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh England - Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

