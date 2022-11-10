Left Menu

T20 WC: Virat Kohli's love affair with Adelaide Oval continues, surpasses Brian Lara to become leading non-Australian batter at venue

With this, he has taken his record at Adelaide to 957 runs in 11 matches across 15 innings at an average of 73.61. He has scored five centuries and four fifties at the venue, with the best score of 141

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:14 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed West Indies great Brian Lara to become the leading run-scorer among non-Australian players at the Adelaide Oval. Virat accomplished this feat during his side's second semifinal against England in the ICC T20 World Cup.

In the match, Virat scored a delightful 50 off 40 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and one six. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 125.00. With this, he has taken his record at Adelaide to 957 runs in 11 matches across 15 innings at an average of 73.61. He has scored five centuries and four fifties at the venue, with the best score of 141.

Brian Lara, who has been overtaken by Virat, had scored 940 runs in 11 matches across 15 innings at an average of 67.14. Three centuries and three fifties have come out of his bat at the venue, with the best score of 226. The leading run-scorer at the venue is former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who has scored 2,188 runs in 32 matches across 46 innings at an average of 53.36. Seven half-centuries and ten fifties came out of his bat, with the best individual score of 242.

Coming to the match, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50) were the stars of the match for India. Chris Jordan (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took a wicket each.

England's inning is currently in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

