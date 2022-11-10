Soccer-World Cup 2022: which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup through injury. PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and went under the knife in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE) The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

TIMO WERNER (GERMANY) The RB Leipzig forward, 26, sustained an ankle injury during their 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of November and will be sidelined for the rest of 2022.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND) The 22-year-old right back injured his knee in Chelsea's Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and said he

will not be a part of the England team.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL) The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their victory over Manchester City but the Premier League club's manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery.

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL) The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October.

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE) The Aston Villa midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September that will keep him out until after the World Cup.

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL) Liverpool's on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October.

SCOTT KENNEDY (CANADA) The 25-year-old defender sustained a freak shoulder injury at the end of October while playing for SSV Jahn Regensburg in the German second division.

JESUS 'TECATITO' CORONA (MEXICO) The Sevilla winger suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with the LaLiga club in August and underwent surgery.

The 29-year-old was named in Mexico coach Gerardo Martino's preliminary 31-man squad but Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli said he could return to training only by December. BEN CHILWELL (ENGLAND)

Left back Ben Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring injury

during added time in Chelsea's Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb and said days later he had suffered "significant damage" that will rule him out of the World Cup. RACE AGAINST TIME

The following players are injured but fighting to get fit and be considered for selection. SADIO MANE (SENEGAL)

Senegal forward Sadio Mane sustained an injury to his right fibula and will miss Bayern Munich's last Bundesliga game before the World Cup, his club said, leaving his participation at the tournament in doubt. PAULO DYBALA (ARGENTINA)

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho said the Argentina forward had suffered a "very bad' injury when he tweaked a thigh muscle while converting a penalty against Lecce. ANGEL DI MARIA (ARGENTINA)

The Juventus winger is out until early November due to a hamstring injury which the club said would need around three weeks to heal. KYLE WALKER (ENGLAND)

The Manchester City defender had successful groin surgery in early October but the 32-year-old said he was confident he will fully recover in time to make the trip to Qatar. RONALD ARAUJO (URUGUAY)

The Barcelona centre back opted for thigh surgery in late September, saying he made the choice to go under the knife to return to 100% "as soon as possible". (Compiled by Hritika Sharma, Aadi Nair, Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)