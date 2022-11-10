Soccer-Maddison, Wilson and Rashford named in England World Cup squad

England have included in-form Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in their squad for the World Cup in Qatar, with forwards Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford also selected.

Maddison and Newcastle United striker Wilson have both not played for England since 2019, but have been rewarded for fine starts to the domestic season in the run up to this month's tournament. Manchester United's Rashford is another who has found some goalscoring form this term, which persuaded England coach Gareth Southgate to bring him back into the fold, after he last appeared as a substitute in the Euro 2020 final last July.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney received his first call up for Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany in September, but missed out on selection with Wilson and Rashford preferred. Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was omitted from the final 26-man list, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher preferred, while AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham and AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori also did not make it.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who have both been injured for much of the campaign, are included, with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in, despite not playing regularly for his club. England begin their World Cup group campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)