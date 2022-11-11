ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan go to 2nd place after 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) defeated NorthEast United in a thrilling 2-1 victory on Thursday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and moved up into the second position in the Indian Super League (ISL). Before Aaron Evans tied the score in the 81st minute, Liston Colaco had opened the scoring in the 35th minute. In his 99th Hero ISL game, Subhasish Bose scored the game-winning goal to earn Mohun Bagan a victory in their 50th match.

The starting lineup for the ATKMB remained the same from Sunday's point-snatching performance in Mumbai, thanks to Juan Ferrando. Marco Balbul changed NEUFC's lineup four times, going from a 5-3-2 to a 4-3-2-1. Jithin M.S. and Matt Derbyshire were picked ahead of Imran Khan and the two Gogoi brothers, Pragyan and Parthib as per ISL website. Only 15 seconds after the game's opening kickoff, NorthEast United FC's Parthib created the first opportunity of the match. Before Pritam Kotal sent the ball out for a corner, the youthful striker was unable to get a good touch on the ball. Dimitri Petratos scored on the counterattack, but the goal was disallowed due to being offside to the ATKMB.

Ten minutes into the second half, Pragyan attempted a long-range shot, but Ashish Rai partially stopped his attempt, and the loose ball dropped to Parthib who was standing just in front of the goal. The teen came perilously close to scoring when his shot deflected off Vishal Kaith, hit the upright, and went wide. Two minutes later, Petratos beat the offside trap at the other end but failed to connect on his shot. The last ten minutes of the game were filled with drama. In the 81st minute, Aaron Evans scored the equaliser with a diving header thanks to Jon Gaztanaga's glancing header. When Petratos' cross was met by Bose's precise diving header to give the Mariners the lead again in the 89th minute, earning them three points.

ATK Mohun Bagan moved up to the second place with 10 points thanks to the victory. To confront the Gaurs, they will go to Goa on November 20, a Sunday. Even though the Highlanders came close to earning their first point of the year, they will continue to finish towards the bottom of the standings. Prior to visiting Mumbai City FC on Friday, November 25, they will have a break throughout the following Matchweek. (ANI)

