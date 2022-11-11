Parveen strikes gold, Minakshi signs off with silver at Asian Championships

Indian boxer Parveen Hooda (63kg) claimed a gold medal at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, by notching up a facile 5-0 victory over Japan's Kito Mai on Friday.

The world championships bronze medallist, who missed the Commonwealth Games, put up a dominant show to beat fourth seeded Mai via unanimous decision. Both the boxers started on the offensive but the top-seeded Parveen was able to dominate the proceedings as she jabbed her opponent at will. Having lost the opening round, Mai then tried to up the ante but Parveen swiftly dodged all her attacks. The Indian was especially impressive with her upper cuts in the third round.

Minakshi, on the other hand, concluded her maiden Asian Championships campaign by clinching a silver medal in the flyweight division (52kg).

Minakshi toiled hard but lost the gold medal bout to Kinoshita Rinka of Japan via 1-4 spilt verdict.

Minakshi was slow to start, with the second seed Japanese taking full advantage of the Indian's sluggishness as four out of the five judges voted in her favour.

In the second round as well, Minakshi looked lost. She was unable to land clear punches and resorted to clinching while the Japenese pugilist, who played more accurately and defended well.

It was effectively the second round that cost Minakshi the tie as she made a stunning recovery in the final three minutes by using a combination of punches to take the round 4-1, but it was too late as the judges ruled in Rinka's favour.

Later in the day, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) and Saweety (81kg) will fight for gold.

