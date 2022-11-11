Left Menu

Rugby-Concussion rules out South Africa No.8 Wiese from France test

South Africa have been forced to make a change to their team to face France after Jasper Wiese failed to recover from concussion in time to play in the test in Marseille on Saturday. “We thought Jasper had a reasonable chance to play but this is the first time that World Rugby have stepped in and called it a category one concussion under their new protocols.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:29 IST
Rugby-Concussion rules out South Africa No.8 Wiese from France test

South Africa have been forced to make a change to their team to face France after Jasper Wiese failed to recover from concussion in time to play in the test in Marseille on Saturday. He has been replaced by Kwagga Smith at eighth man with Deon Fourie coming onto the bench as cover, SA Rugby said.

Wiese had been named to start against the Six Nations champions, retaining his place in the side despite suffering a concussion in last Saturday’s 19-16 loss to Ireland in Dublin. “We thought Jasper had a reasonable chance to play but this is the first time that World Rugby have stepped in and called it a category one concussion under their new protocols. We have to accept their call,” South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus told a news conference on Friday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022