Left Menu

German interior minister reconsidering Qatar World Cup visit - dpa

The German interior minister's attendance at the soccer World Cup in Qatar, which starts on Nov. 20, is not a done deal, according to a report by the dpa news agency.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:20 IST
German interior minister reconsidering Qatar World Cup visit - dpa
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German interior minister's attendance at the soccer World Cup in Qatar, which starts on Nov. 20, is not a done deal, according to a report by the dpa news agency. "I will see if I manage to travel next week," Nancy Faeser, who has irked Qatari officials with her concerns over human rights in the host country, was quoted as saying on Friday.

At the start of the month, Faeser said during a visit to Qatar that she would attend the German national team's Nov. 23 opening match against Japan, stating that Doha had assured her of security guarantees for minorities. Earlier this week, an interview aired on German public television in which a Qatar World Cup ambassador described homosexuality as "damage in the mind" reignited scrutiny of the minister's planned trip.

According to a poll commissioned by the Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung newspaper, 65% of Germans do not believe Qatar should have been awarded the 2022 World Cup. The top concern - shared by 82% - was that human rights were not respected in the Gulf country, while about two fifths criticised the timing of the tournament and Qatar's lacking football culture. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022