Sports News Roundup: Swiss beat Canada to reach BJK Cup semi-finals; Russell back in Scotland side after dramatic U-turn and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA to set up new performance analysis service for World Cup

FIFA will share in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as supporters and media through a new performance analysis service announced on Friday. The service, led by FIFA's chief of global football development Arsene Wenger and developed by the world governing body's High Performance team, will offer insight on 11 metrics including expected goals, possession control and phases of play.

Soccer-Brazil to clinch sixth World Cup in Qatar - market analysts

Brazil are tipped to claim the World Cup for the sixth time in the tournament that kicks off Nov. 20 in Qatar, according to a Reuters poll that last successfully predicted the champions in 2010. The global survey of 135 football-following market analysts worldwide agreed with the bookmakers that Brazil would triumph for the first time since 2002.

Tennis-Swiss beat Canada to reach BJK Cup semi-finals

Switzerland booked their place in the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic claimed singles victories against Canada on Friday. Golubic hit back to beat former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 2-6 6-3 6-4 before Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0 7-5 to give last year's runners-up an unassailable lead.

Rugby-Russell back in Scotland side after dramatic U-turn

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was named in the team to face New Zealand on Sunday at Murrayfield, days after being called up as injury cover and weeks after his test career looked to be at an end. It is a dramatic return for the 30-year-old, who was initially left out of Scotland's squad by coach Gregor Townsend for their four autumn tests, leaving his international future looking bleak.

Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Indiana puts up 101 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Trayce Jackson-Davis missed just one shot on his way to 21 points in a light workout for No. 13 Indiana, which breezed past Bethune-Cookman 101-49 on Thursday night in Bloomington, Ind. Jackson-Davis went 9 of 10 from the field and was aided by wingman Miller Kopp, who made 4 of 6 from 3-point range to add 12 points for Indiana (2-0). Twelve players scored for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino kicked in eight points, eight assists and five rebounds for Indiana.

Motor racing-Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX

The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the season's penultimate race in Brazil. FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is scrambling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while regulators have stepped in.

Soccer-Former FIFA head Blatter says Iran should be barred from World Cup

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the World Cup amid widespread protests in the Islamic Republic sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, a Swiss paper quoted him on Friday as saying. "Iran should be excluded from the World Cup," the Blick tabloid reported, saying Blatter at a talk at its publisher's headquarters had demanded harsh consequences and that he would have removed Iran from competition had he still been in charge.

Soccer-Mane named in Senegal squad for World Cup

Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal's squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The 30-year-old striker, whose decisive penalty kicks won both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification for his country this year, suffered an injury to his right fibula in Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen and misses this weekend's clash against Schalke 04.

Soccer-Fati in but Thiago and De Gea left out of Spain World Cup squad

Spain included Barcelona's Ansu Fati but left out Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their 26-man World Cup squad on Friday. Fati, now 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score for Spain, breaking a record held since 1925 by Juan Errazquien.

Soccer-Injured Dybala named in Argentina's 26-man World Cup squad

Injured forward Paulo Dybala made the cut as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Friday his 26-man squad for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi will lead the side. Dybala has not played for his club AS Roma since early October but has been named in the squad as Argentina hope he regains his fitness before their World Cup campaign begins on Nov. 22 against Group C opponents Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)