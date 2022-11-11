Left Menu

Cricket-England's Wood struggling to be fit for Pakistan final

England pace spearhead Mark Wood said he is unsure if he will recover from a hip injury in time to play in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan but could throw his name into the hat if skipper Jos Buttler desperately needs him. "I couldn't get my hip going.

England pace spearhead Mark Wood said he is unsure if he will recover from a hip injury in time to play in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan but could throw his name into the hat if skipper Jos Buttler desperately needs him. Wood, who is nursing a right hip problem, missed England's brilliant 10-wicket victory over India on Thursday along with injured batsman Dawid Malan.

"I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn't bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England," Wood told the BBC. "I couldn't get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game -- I don't know if I'll be able to.

"The team did really well last game -- if the captain desperately needs me and I'm fit enough then I'll put my name in the hat like everyone else." Wood's pace has added bite to England's attack in Australia with the 32-year-old claiming nine wickets in the group stage of the tournament.

The fast bowler missed the Indian Premier League this year after sustaining an elbow injury during England's test series in the West Indies and the team will hope he recovers before their test series in Pakistan which starts on Dec. 1.

