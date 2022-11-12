Left Menu

Soccer-Costa Rica aim to be 'giant killers' at World Cup again, says Waston

Costa Rica will look to repeat history at the World Cup in Qatar when they bid to advance from the "Group of Death" to the knockout stages, defender Kendall Waston said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 00:23 IST
Soccer-Costa Rica aim to be 'giant killers' at World Cup again, says Waston

Costa Rica will look to repeat history at the World Cup in Qatar when they bid to advance from the "Group of Death" to the knockout stages, defender Kendall Waston said. Costa Rica beat heavy odds in 2014 to top a group with Italy, England and Uruguay before beating Greece in the last 16. They were knocked out by the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals, ending the country's best run at a World Cup.

This year Costa Rica are in Group E with European heavyweights Spain and Germany -- who won the World Cup in 2010 and 2014 respectively -- as well as Asian powerhouse Japan. They open their group campaign against Spain on Nov. 23. "Many people say we're crazy to think we can advance and be champions. But crazy people do and achieve great things," Waston told reporters.

"We have to be mentally prepared ... It's not easy, (Spain) are a very strong team, but we've worked hard to have a good World Cup, so why not be the giant killers again? "We're going to throw the rock as far as we can. I don't think anything is impossible."

Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell echoed his team mate's sentiments, saying he sees their group rivals as players on equal terms. "They are footballers just like us, they have two hands, two feet, one head... They are not aliens," said Campbell who will be playing in his third World Cup.

"Clearly we have to respect them, they are good players, but so are we." Costa Rica take on Iraq in their last warm-up match on Thursday before flying to Doha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022