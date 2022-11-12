Left Menu

Asian Airgun C'ship: Divyansh Singh Panwar wins gold in junior 10m air rifle

Divyansh Singh Panwar defeated Seungho Bang of South Korea in the championship match 17-9 after dominating the ranking round with 260.7 points.

Divyansh Singh wins gold in 10m air rifle (photo: Twitter@Media_SAI). Image Credit: ANI
In the junior men's 10m air rifle final at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar took home the gold medal. The Daegu International Shooting Range is hosting air rifle and air pistol contests for juniors, youth, and seniors in the airgun shooting championship.

Divyansh Singh Panwar defeated Seungho Bang of South Korea in the championship match 17-9 after dominating the ranking round with 260.7 points. Bang qualified for the two-man final after Panwar in the ranking rounds with 260.1 points, while Sri Karthik Sabari Raj finished third and won the bronze with 258.8 points. After collecting 262.4 points in the ranking round and placing first alongside Hajun Park of South Korea in the senior men's 10m air rifle, Kiran Ankush Jadhav advanced to the final.

In the end, Kiran Ankush Jadhav finished in second place after losing to Hajun Park 16-10. Arjun Babuta came in seventh with 154 points, while Rudrankksh Patil came in fourth with 260.2 points. India have won a total of three medals at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022.

Ace shooter Divyansh is a beneficiary of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) which was started in 2014 under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India in a bid to provide a boost to Indian sports. (ANI)

