Liverpool boss Klopp issued one-game ban

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after he was sent off in Liverpools win against Manchester City last month.The English Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine Klopp for his outburst at an official in the highly charged Premier League game at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after he was sent off in Liverpool's win against Manchester City last month.

The English Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine Klopp for his outburst at an official in the highly charged Premier League game at Anfield. Klopp was initially fined 30,000 pounds by an independent regulatory commission over his conduct on Oct. 16.

The FA felt that was too lenient and an independent appeal board on Friday suspended Klopp from the touchline with immediate effect.

Klopp was also warned about his future conduct. Liverpool play on Saturday against Southampton at Anfield.

