Rugby-France blank Canada to claim another World Cup bronze

There was also some French flair to go with the forward power and Bourdon's try came after centre Vernier had sliced through the Canadian defence, while Menager's first resulted from a flurry of passes down the blindside. Drouin made some amends for her miss last week with 11 points from the tee in an almost faultless display of place-kicking.

Reuters | Auckland | Updated: 12-11-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 11:03 IST
France ran in five tries to thrash Canada 36-0 in the women's World Cup third-place playoff at Eden Park on Saturday and secure the bronze medal for the seventh time in nine editions of the tournament. Winger Marine Menager scored two tries and lock Madoussou Fall, outstanding scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon and prop Annaelle Deshaye also crossed as France ruthlessly took apart the 2014 runners-up.

Denied a place in their first final after Caroline Drouin missed a late penalty against New Zealand last week, France kept the Canadians shackled with brutal defence even when Gabrielle Vernier was sent to the sin bin in the second half. There was also some French flair to go with the forward power and Bourdon's try came after centre Vernier had sliced through the Canadian defence, while Menager's first resulted from a flurry of passes down the blindside.

Drouin made some amends for her miss last week with 11 points from the tee in an almost faultless display of place-kicking. Canada were the only one of the semi-finallists without full professional contracts and should take some pride from taking top-ranked England close in last week's semi-finals.

Hosts and defending champions New Zealand take on tournament favourites England for the trophy in the final at Eden Park later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

