Rugby-Capuozzo double secures historic win for Italy over Australia

Livewire fullback Ange Capuozzo scored a brace of tries as Italy claimed a historic first ever victory over Australia with a 28-27 triumph in Florence on Saturday. Australia scored tries through winger Tom Wright, flanker Fraser McReight, prop Tom Robertson and locks Cadeyrn Neville, but gave away too many penalties through indiscipline and were poor on their own set-piece when in attacking positions.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:23 IST
Livewire fullback Ange Capuozzo scored a brace of tries as Italy claimed a historic first ever victory over Australia with a 28-27 triumph in Florence on Saturday. Replacement flyhalf Ben Donaldson had the chance to convert a late Australian score for the win, but put his effort wide of the posts to signal jubilant celebrations from the Italian players.

Winger Pierre Bruno also scored a try for home side, who were full value for the victory and might have won by a greater margin had they not missed out on 14 points with kickable penalties and conversions. Australia scored tries through winger Tom Wright, flanker Fraser McReight, prop Tom Robertson and locks Cadeyrn Neville, but gave away too many penalties through indiscipline and were poor on their own set-piece when in attacking positions.

