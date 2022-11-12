Left Menu

RCB trade Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians

Behrendorff was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL auction for a base price of Rs 75 lakh.Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and RCB in 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:39 IST
RCB trade Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore has traded Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming Indian Premier League season. Behrendorff was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL auction for a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and RCB in 2022. The left-arm quick has played nine T20Is, picking up seven wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

In the 2023 edition of IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians – his 2018 franchise, where he played five matches and picked up as many wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
3
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022