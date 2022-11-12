Soccer-Slick Bournemouth outclass struggling Everton again

Bournemouth thumped Everton for the second time this week as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and substitute Jaidon Anthony helped them win 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. The hosts had snapped a run of four straight losses by knocking Everton out of the League Cup with a 4-1 home victory on Tuesday and they outclassed the Merseysiders again, condemning them to a fifth league defeat in seven matches.

Dominic Solanke won an aerial duel with James Tarkowski and lifted a shot goalwards which Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford punched away but could not clear and Tavernier was on hand to poke home from close range in the 18th minute. Seven minutes later, Pickford parried Philip Billing's volley and Tavernier nodded the rebound back across goal, where Moore out-muscled Everton defender Vitaly Mykolenko to power it over the line.

Everton offered little going forward and Bournemouth added their third when Anthony headed past Pickford from Lewis Cook's free kick two minutes after coming on. Solanke had a goal disallowed for offside and Billing fired wide in the closing stages as Bournemouth wrapped up a comfortable win to move up to 13th on 16 points. Everton are hovering just above the relegation zone in 17th on 14 points.

