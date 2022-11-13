Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Maxwell to miss England series after breaking leg

Maxwell suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in an incident at a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and underwent surgery on Sunday to reset the bone. He is expected to be out for eight to 12 weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 11:54 IST
Glenn Maxwell Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia's upcoming one-day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident that is expected to sideline the all-rounder for up to three months. Maxwell suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in an incident at a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and underwent surgery on Sunday to reset the bone.

He is expected to be out for eight to 12 weeks. "Glenn is in good spirits," Australian selection chief George Bailey said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games. "Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."

Sean Aboott has been called up to replace Maxwell for the three-match series, which starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

