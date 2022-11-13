Left Menu

Australia's Glenn Maxwell out for extended period after breaking his leg in freak accident

The all-rounder has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against England beginning this week.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 12:22 IST
Glenn Maxwell (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of cricket for an extended period after suffering a broken leg in "a freak accident" at a birthday party in Melbourne on Saturday. The all-rounder has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against England beginning this week and will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation after fracturing his left fibula on Saturday.

He slipped while running in a backyard with a friend and his leg became trapped. The injury means Maxwell won't have the chance to make a rare Sheffield Shield appearance in early December or feature for Australia A against South Africa. "Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games," Australia's selection chief George Bailey said in an official statement on Sunday.

"Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation," he added. Sean Abbott has been named as the replacement for Maxwell in the squad for the ODI series.

Earlier Jonny Bairstow of England was sidelined for the rest of the year earlier after slipping while playing golf and breaking his ankle severely. Josh Inglis, the wicketkeeper for Australia, was injured severely while playing golf the day before the T20 World Cup and was forced to skip it. (ANI)

