Ajeetesh Sandhu shoots 5-under to rise to 21st after three rounds in Egypt

He holed a 12-footer for birdie on the par-five 17th before reaching the 345-yard par-five 18th in one with an eye-catching drive before he holed out from 30 feet.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 14:40 IST
Ajeetesh Sandhu shoots 5-under to rise to 21st after three rounds in Egypt
India's Ajeetesh Sandhu fired four birdies in his last five holes for a 5-under 65 that saw him rise to tied 21st at the end of the third round of the USD1.5 million International Series Egypt here.

Sandhu, who shot 70-69 in the first two rounds to be tied 46th, is now the top Indian on the leaderboard. Viraj Madappa (70) was tied 39th, while six-time Asian Tour winner SSP Chawrasia (71) was tied 43rd alongside S Chikkarangappa (71) and Gaganjeet Bhullar was tied 61st.

Former US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree continued to put together one of the best performances of his short professional career when he took the third-round lead.

The American, helped by a brilliant birdie-eagle finish, shot a five-under-par 65 to reach 15 under for the tournament and open up a three-shot lead from Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who also made a fine eagle on 18 for a 65 of his own, and second-round leader Richard T. Lee from Canada (69).

Last year's US Amateur champion American James Piot (64) and his compatriots Jarin Todd (67) and Sihwan Kim (68), Thailand's Prom Meesawat (66) and Jinichiro Kozuma from Japan (68) are tied for fourth, four behind the leader.

Ogletree started one back from Lee but pulled ahead of the pack with three birdies on the trot from the fifth and narrowly stayed ahead of a crowded leader board all day until his fantastic finish. He holed a 12-footer for birdie on the par-five 17th before reaching the 345-yard par-five 18th in one with an eye-catching drive before he holed out from 30 feet.

