England restrict Pakistan to 137/8 in T20 World Cup final

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:24 IST
Sam Curran (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
England restricted Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 in the final of the T20 World Cup at the MCG here on Sunday.

Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance as they kept taking wickets regularly and never allowed Pakistan to get any momentum.

Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures but they couldn't capitalise on the starts.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordon (2/27) snapped two and Ben Stokes (1/32) took one wicket.

Brief Score: Pakistan: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38; Sam Curran 3/12).

