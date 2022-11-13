Cricket-England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win T20 World Cup
England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the Twenty20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
England, the 50-over world champions, became the first team to hold both global white-ball trophies.
