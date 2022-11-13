Sharma's all-round performance takes JK to 94-run victory; Punjab, Odisha also win

Young Vivrant Sharma produced a sensational all-round performance to fire Jammu and Kashmir to a 94-run win over Baroda in a rain-hit group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

Sharma hit an 87-ball 64 after opening the innings and then returned to snap four wickets with his left-arm spin to emerge as the most valuable player in the 50-over match that was reduced to 49 overs each due to wet outfield.

If Sharma slammed seven fours and a six in his knock, Abdul Samad (64 off 52 balls) and Fazil Rashid (55 off 52 balls) also hit fluent fifties, as JK posted a challenging 282 for six after opting to bat at Bandra Kurla complex.

In response, Baroda folded for 188 in 43.2 overs with Sharma (4/22), Adib Mushtaq (3/33), Sahil Lotra (2/28) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (1/54) being among the wickets.

Ambati Rayudu was the top-scorer for Baroda with a 63-ball 49, while Ninad Rathva (30), Atit Sheth (29) and Bhanu Pania (28) also tried to keep them in the hunt but failed to extend their stay.

In another match, at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Punjab rode on Mandeep Singh's unbeaten 111-ball 100 to notch up a six-wicket win over Uttarakhand.

Sent in to bat, Uttarakhand couldn't force the pace of the innings and were bowled out for 255 in 49.1 overs.

If Avneesh Sudha cracked a 64-ball 51 at the top, No. 7 Vaibhav Bhatt managed a 49-ball 41, but a disciplined bowling attack led by Abhishek Sharma (3/31) helped them to keep things in check.

Spinner Mayank Markande (2/52) claimed two wickets, while S Kaul, Baltej Singh and Harpreet Brar also snapped one wicket each.

Chasing, Punjab had a disastrous start and were reeling at 21 for three in 6.1 overs but Mandeep and Anmol Malhotra (46) steadied the innings and also brought up the 100.

After Malhotra perished, Mandeep found an able ally in Sanvir Singh (84 not out) as the two joined hands to compete the job.

At the Wankhede Stadium, Odisha beat Nagaland by 135 runs, riding on Tarani Sa's five- wicket haul and fifties by Rajesh Dhuper (79) and skipper Abhishek Raut (64).

