Soccer-Dzeko double sends Inter into fourth with 3-2 win at Atalanta
Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute when he converted a spot kick into the top right corner after Duvan Zapata had been brought down. Inter levelled 11 minutes later through Dzeko after Lautaro Martinez nodded the ball into the six-yard box for the Bosnia striker to finish with a clever backheel.
Inter levelled 11 minutes later through Dzeko after Lautaro Martinez nodded the ball into the six-yard box for the Bosnia striker to finish with a clever backheel. Simone Inzaghi's visitors took the lead when Dzeko's strike from close range deflected off Atalanta defender Joakim Maehle into the net after 56 minutes.
Inter went 3-1 up just after the hour when home defender Jose Luis Palomino headed the ball into his own net after Martinez nodded on a corner from Hakan Calhanoglu. Palomino made amends in the 77th when he cut the deficit with a diving header from a corner.
Inter moved up one spot to fourth on 30 points, two points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus who host Lazio later on Sunday. Atalanta remain sixth on 27 points.
