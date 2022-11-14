Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Poland's Dragowski out of World Cup, Grabara called up

Poland keeper Bartlomiej Dragowski will miss the World Cup in Qatar after suffering a serious ankle injury playing for his club Spezia in their 2-1 Serie A win at Hellas Verona on Sunday, a Polish FA spokesperson said. Dragowski was taken off on a stretcher just before halftime following a tackle on Verona's Kevin Lasagna, with his ankle seemingly dislocated.

Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win

Manchester United midfielder and Portugal international Bruno Fernandes was delighted with his side's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday but less so with the timing of the World Cup, which begins next weekend in Qatar, necessitating a six-week Premier League break. The 28-year-old told Sky Sports that the timing of the tournament, which usually takes place in June and July but has been shifted to the cooler temperatures of December in Qatar, was off-putting for players and fans alike.

Golf-Fleetwood defies illness for success again at Sun City

An emotional Tommy Fleetwood celebrated a first tour victory in three years on Sunday as he defied illness to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club. The 31-year-old Englishman had been unsure if he could compete at the Sun City tournament, dubbed ‘Africa’s major’, which he won when it was last hosted in 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer-Garnacho grabs late winner as Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1

Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday. Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.

Soccer-Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being actively forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus for a second spell at Old Trafford in August 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

Tennis-Switzerland beat Australia to win first Billie Jean King Cup title

Switzerland won their first Billie Jean King Cup title on Sunday after Belinda Bencic saw off Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets in the second match of the finals to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead. Jil Teichmann had earlier prevailed 6-3 4-6 6-3 over Storm Sanders in a thrilling contest to put last year's finalists Switzerland ahead before Olympic champion Bencic dismissed Tomljanovic 6-2 6-1 to clinch the best-of-three contest.

Tennis-Fritz stuns Nadal, Ruud beats Auger-Aliassime at ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz stunned Rafa Nadal 7-6(3) 6-1 to make a winning debut at the ATP Finals in Turin while Norway's Casper Ruud kick-started the round-robin stage earlier on Sunday with a win over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Spanish top seed Nadal arrived in Italy having only competed in one singles match since his fourth-round U.S. Open loss two months ago and his lack of recent competition showed as he was unable to keep pace with Fritz as the match wore on.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

Motor racing-Teary Russell takes first GP win in Mercedes one-two

A teary George Russell celebrated the first Formula One Grand Prix victory of his career in Brazil on Sunday in a one-two finish with Mercedes team mate and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton. Russell also set the fastest lap at Interlagos and his triumph, after winning a Saturday sprint to set the starting grid, was a first of the season for Mercedes after nine successive wins by newly-crowned champions Red Bull.

Soccer-Injured Azmoun in Iran's World Cup squad, Ebrahimi misses out

Injured forward Sardar Azmoun was named in Iran's World Cup squad on Sunday but midfielder Omid Ebrahimi was left off coach Carlos Queiroz's 25-man list after picking up a groin injury in a friendly this week. Azmoun, 27, tore a muscle in his right calf while warming up for Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League clash with Porto on Oct. 4 and has not featured since, with his Bundesliga club saying he was expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

