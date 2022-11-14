Left Menu

Soccer-Poulsen added to Denmark squad as Hjulmand completes line-up

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen and Brentford's Christian Norgaard have been named in Denmark's squad for the World Cup as coach Kasper Hjulmand added the final five players to his line-up for the finals in Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 06:01 IST
RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen and Brentford's Christian Norgaard have been named in Denmark's squad for the World Cup as coach Kasper Hjulmand added the final five players to his line-up for the finals in Qatar. Union Berlin goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, Alexander Bah of Benfica and Hoffenheim midfielder Robert Skov have also been picked to complete Hjulmand's selection after he revealed 21 of his 26 players last week.

"I am happy that the World Cup squad is now complete," said Hjulmand. "When there are options, there are also opt-outs, and it has been difficult to have to inform other players that they are not in the squad.

"Now we are looking forward to getting together and going for a week's training before the first match." Captain Simon Kjaer and playmaker Christian Eriksen, who has recovered fully from the heart attack he suffered in Copenhagen during Euro 2020, were among the players included in the initial squad announcement.

The Danes, who are appearing at their sixth World Cup finals, begin their campaign against Tunisia on Nov. 22 before taking on defending champions France four days later. They complete their group phase commitments on Nov. 30 when they meet Australia.

