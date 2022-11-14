Left Menu

PKL: Guman's performance powers U Mumba to convincing victory over Patna Pirates

The star raider notched 13 points in the game and Ashish also chipped in with 6 points.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:41 IST
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
Guman Singh put up an inspiring performance to help U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates 36-23 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday. The star raider notched 13 points in the game and Ashish also chipped in with 6 points. Harendra Kumar and Kiran Magar pulled off tackle points as U Mumba took the lead at 4-2 in the 6th minute. However, the Pirates' defence unit managed to keep Guman Singh quiet and helped its side stay in the game. Thereafter, Rohit Gulia caught out Harendra Kumar and Sunil tackled Ashish as the Patna side levelled the scores at 5-5.

But, Mumbai's defender Mohit stood tall and helped his team inch ahead at 8-6 in the 13th minute. U Mumba continued to put their foot on the pedal and attained a big lead at 13-8 when Guman Singh effected a two-point raid in the 17th minute. The team from Mumbai tackled Gulia and inflicted an ALL OUT just before half-time to lead at 18-13. Pirates' Sachin found it difficult to penetrate the U Mumba defence as the Mumbai side attained a stronghold of the match at 21-13 in the 24th minute. Gulia and Monu effected raids for Patna, but U Mumba still held a comfortable lead at 23-18 in the 30th minute.

Guman carried out a raid in the 33rd minute and reduced the Pirates to just three players on the mat. Moments later, the Mumbai side inflicted an all-out and took a massive lead at 32-20. U Mumba rode on the momentum and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

