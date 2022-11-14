Confident that this group can lift World Cup: Matthew Hayden to Pakistan team

Pakistan cricket team mentor Matthew Hayden said that despite the defeat he was proud of the team for the fight that they put up against England in the T20 World Cup summit clash on Sunday at the MCG. Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"It's amazing that these boys haven't had the opportunity like the rest of you have but every game, they turned up. Every game, they tried their best in the nets. Bowling, throwing and I think that deserves a round of applause," Hayden said in a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Twitter account. "It's amazing to think how far we have come in this tournament and I know you got to be hurting. It does hurt but the reality is that we are so close. Guys, I am really proud of you. I think you have done a wonderful job. Thank you for sharing your inner sanctum with me," he said.

"I hope each one of you boys feel proud of the achievements of this playing group. I just want to say thank you for sharing your dressing room, sharing your hearts, your mind, your spirit and also putting in your absolute 100% into this campaign. On behalf of the support staff, we just feel so honoured and privileged to be a part of that story," Pakistan cricket team mentor Matthew Hayden added in the video. Hayden believes that the team's performance would improve by the time they travel to India for the 50-over World Cup.

"Take it back a month ago, you all shared a meal at my house and I said I was confident that we can lift the World Cup. No that hasn't changed. Nothing has changed. I am confident that this group of young men can lift the World Cup. And I am confident that with some clarity on how to move forward from this tournament, how to celebrate some good performances and also acknowledge some of the weaknesses we have had in the last one month, that come the World Cup in India, again we'll be celebrating getting somewhere near the World Cup," he said. Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs. Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket.

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010. Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each. Curran clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning spell in the final. (ANI)

