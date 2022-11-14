"Will consider response after full facts have been established": Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo interview

English Football club Manchester United responded via a statement to their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo's interview in which he hit out on the team and its manager Erik ten Hag, saying that the club has taken note of the media coverage of the interview and will consider its response after the full facts have been established. As per Sky Sports, they will have legal advice before deciding how they respond to Ronaldo's remarks on the club and its manager.

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established," Sky Sports quoted a statement from the club. "Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans," it added in its statement.

Ronaldo had hit out at his team and manager Erik ten Hag, saying he has no respect for the manager. Ronaldo, who has made only four Premier League starts this season at Old Trafford, revealed how dissatisfied he has been with life at the Premier League club.

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," he said with regard to Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan as quoted by GOAL.com. Ronaldo also stated that he felt he had been "betrayed" by Manchester United and blamed for everything that has gone wrong at the club, pushing him to feel like a "black sheep."

"I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal . . . a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately," he added. After the forward was benched by the Red Devils' in the match against Tottenham before the end of regulation, Ten Hag has already dropped Ronaldo this season. Therefore, it is not a stretch to argue that Ronaldo may have already played his final match for the Red Devils as a result of his provocative remarks.

Currently, Manchester United is at the fifth position in the points table. It has won eight out of its 14 matches, drawn two and lost four. It has 26 points and is 11 points behind table-leader Arsenal. The 37-year-old star player is set to link with the Portugal squad for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team's first game is against Nigeria on November 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)