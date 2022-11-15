Left Menu

Soccer-France's Deschamps says he has replacements ready for Kimpembe

France will be without injured defender Presnel Kimpembe at the World Cup but manager Didier Deschamps has Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano as the two options to fill the role on as a left-sided centre back in their opening game against Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 00:02 IST
Soccer-France's Deschamps says he has replacements ready for Kimpembe

France will be without injured defender Presnel Kimpembe at the World Cup but manager Didier Deschamps has Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano as the two options to fill the role on as a left-sided centre back in their opening game against Australia. Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi were called up as Deschamps completed his squad, the French federation said on Monday.

Disasi made the final cut after Kimpembe ruled himself out because of a hamstring injury. "Kimpembe did not have all the elements to be ready," Deschamps told reporters on Monday.

"He is honest and faces reality even though it's painful." Asked about his options to replace Kimpembe, the France coach added: "Konate and Upamecano. I already know what I will do against Australia."

Deschamps also said 29-year-old Manchester United centre back Raphael Varane, who has been included in the squad despite being injured in October, was making good progress. "He is training with the ball and doing well," Deschamps said. "He still has steps to take in the next few days. He is fine. He is in good spirits.

"We are not going to cut corners. He is supposed to be available for the first game." France kick off their Group D campaign versus Australia on Nov. 22 before facing Denmark four days later and Tunisia on Nov. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022