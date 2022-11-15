Soccer-France's Deschamps says he has replacements ready for Kimpembe

France will be without injured defender Presnel Kimpembe at the World Cup but manager Didier Deschamps has Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano as the two options to fill the role on as a left-sided centre back in their opening game against Australia. Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi were called up as Deschamps completed his squad, the French federation said on Monday.

Disasi made the final cut after Kimpembe ruled himself out because of a hamstring injury. "Kimpembe did not have all the elements to be ready," Deschamps told reporters on Monday.

"He is honest and faces reality even though it's painful." Asked about his options to replace Kimpembe, the France coach added: "Konate and Upamecano. I already know what I will do against Australia."

Deschamps also said 29-year-old Manchester United centre back Raphael Varane, who has been included in the squad despite being injured in October, was making good progress. "He is training with the ball and doing well," Deschamps said. "He still has steps to take in the next few days. He is fine. He is in good spirits.

"We are not going to cut corners. He is supposed to be available for the first game." France kick off their Group D campaign versus Australia on Nov. 22 before facing Denmark four days later and Tunisia on Nov. 30.

