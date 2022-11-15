Sports News Roundup: NBA is sued by fired referees who refused COVID vaccines; Soccer Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA is sued by fired referees who refused COVID vaccines

The National Basketball Association has been sued by three longtime referees who say the league fired them this year after they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 over religious objections. In a complaint filed on Saturday in Manhattan federal court, Kenny Mauer, Mark Ayotte and Jason Phillips said the league improperly forced compliance with its "hygienic norms," and wrongly concluded that their sincere religious objections fell short of its "high standard" against being vaccinated.

Soccer Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club has betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus for a second spell at Old Trafford in August 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

NBA roundup: Heat storm back to defeat Suns

Bam Adebayo scored 14 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, helping the host Miami Heat rally to a 113-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Devin Booker, who led the Suns with 25 points, missed two potentially game-winning shots in the final 6.2 seconds. On the first one, Booker's mid-range jumper was blocked by Jimmy Butler. Booker retrieved the ball and missed a desperation turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the game.

Baseball-Former Dodger Puig to plead guilty in illegal gambling investigation

Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of lying to law enforcement officials about sports bets the slugger placed with an illegal gambling operation, the Department of Justice said on Monday. Puig, 31, who now plays professionally in South Korea, has agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California said in a news release.

Soccer-World Cup a good moment to bring Brazilians together again, says Raphinha

Brazil's Barcelona winger Raphinha said the World Cup is a good moment to bring out the feeling of togetherness in the Brazilian people again as he recalled his country winning the 2002 title. Raphinha, who made his Brazil debut in October 2021, will be appearing at his first World Cup in Qatar.

Novak Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open - local media

Novak Djokovic has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January, Guardian Australia and state broadcaster ABC reported on Tuesday. Djokovic, who is Serbian, was deported from Australia in the leadup to the Grand Slam in January after he declined to be vaccinated. The former world No. 1 was originally barred from the country until 2025.

NHL roundup: Flames hold off Kings 6-5

Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 6-5 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for the Flames, who have won two in a row.

Tennis-Djokovic downs Tsitsipas, Rublev overcomes Medvedev at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday. Djokovic's outstanding serving, mighty forehand and all-court defense delivered him a ninth straight win over Tsitsipas in their Red Group match.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

List of players called up for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar: ARGENTINA

Baseball-Marlins become first major team with women as president and GM

The Miami Marlins became the first U.S. major sports franchise to have two women simultaneously running a team's day-to-day off-the-field affairs after they appointed Caroline O'Connor as president of business operations on Monday. The decision to promote O'Connor comes two years after the Marlins made history when they named Kim Ng as Major League Baseball's first female general manager.

