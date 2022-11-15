Vishwanath opens India's campaign in style at Youth World Boxing Championships

Asian youth champion Vishwanath Suresh claimed a thrilling win over Ireland's Patsy Joyce Thady to open India's campaign on a winning note at the IBA Youth men's and women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Chennai boxer shifted gears impressively in the deciding three minutes after an intensely fought first two rounds to emerge winner by a split 3-2 decision in the men's 48kg category.

Vishwanath was among the seven Indians to secure gold medals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, held in Jordan earlier this year.

Among other Indians, Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Deepak (75kg) will be in action later in the day. While Vanshaj will take on Uzbekistan's Boltaev Shavkatjon, Deepak will square off against Useid Nika of Albania.

Indian boxers produced a historic show in the last edition of the prestigious event when they clinched 11 medals, including eight gold. This year's 25-member contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.

The tournament will go on till November 26.

Most of the boxers in the men's category will start in the Round-of-32, while Mohit (86kg) and Rhythm (+92kg) will kickstart their campaigns in the pre-quarterfinals. In the women's category, on the other hand, Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will open their campaigns directly in the quarter-finals whereas others will begin their challenge in the Round-of-16 with only Preeti Dahiya (57kg) starting in the Round-of-32.

