Soccer-Brazil's record does not make them favourites, says Rodrygo

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil forward Rodrygo said they cannot be considered favourites to win a record-extending sixth World Cup in Qatar just because of their glittering record, but believes they have all the qualities needed to succeed. Brazil finished top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group with a superb unbeaten record and six points ahead of Copa America champions Argentina.

"We're not the big favourites just because we have the five stars on the crest of our jersey," Rodrygo told Marca in an interview. "We're among the strongest, that's for sure, but there are other great teams. "In a World Cup there is no single favourite because there are strong teams, but we're aware that we have a very strong group and we have everything we need to win the World Cup."

Rodrygo said arch-rivals Argentina could pose a threat after their continental success. "This is a World Cup and it's difficult. But, after winning the Copa America, they showed that they're very dangerous," the former Santos player added.

Brazil begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 before playing Switzerland and Cameroon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

