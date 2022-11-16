Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny said the World Cup in Qatar is likely to be his last, but added that he is not yet ready to end his international career. "I can't imagine being able to play football in 2026 with the same fire I feel today, and that means I won't be playing football," Szczesny, who plays for Juventus, told TVP Sport in an interview that will be aired in full on Saturday.

Soccer-No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of 1.23 billion euros ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of 274 million.

Soccer-Germany's Mueller, Ruediger to be fit for World Cup opener - coach

Germany's defensive leader Antonio Ruediger and attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller will be fit for Germany's opening World Cup Group E match against Japan next week, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday. Both players are nursing injuries as Germany prepare for their World Cup opener and did not train with the squad in Oman on Tuesday.

Soccer-Iran players can protest at World Cup says coach Queiroz

Iran's players are free to join in the protests sweeping their country over women's rights while they are playing at the World Cup in Qatar but must do so within the rules of the tournament, national team coach Carlos Queiroz said on Tuesday. The rights activist HRANA news agency said 344 people have been killed and 15,280 arrested over the last two months of nationwide protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Soccer-France forward Nkunku out of World Cup with knee injury

France forward Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday, the French federation (FFF) said. The RB Leipzig forward left Tuesday's training session early with a left knee injury. A video circulating on social media showed Nkunku clash with team mate Eduardo Camavinga.

Soccer-Messi picks Brazil, France and England as WC favourites

Argentina's Lionel Messi picks out Brazil, France and England as the biggest threats to his dream of finally adding a World Cup winners' medal to his bulging trophy cabinet. The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title and first since 1986.

Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18. WILLIAM HILL

Motor racing-Ferrari denies reports F1 team boss Binotto faces the sack

Ferrari dismissed as "totally without foundation" media reports in Italy on Tuesday that Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto was set to be replaced by Sauber's Frederic Vasseur after the end of the season. The Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport newspapers had suggested Frenchman Vasseur was being lined up to take over in January.

Tennis-WTA releases partial 2023 schedule with new events before Indian Wells

The WTA on Tuesday released its provisional 2023 tournament calendar up to the U.S. Open starting in August, adding two new WTA 250 hardcourt tournaments ahead of Indian Wells. The governing body of the women's tour scheduled the new tournaments in Austin, Texas and Merida, Mexico in February.

Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1

Rafa Nadal was eliminated from the ATP Finals as Casper Ruud beat American Taylor Fritz in their round-robin match in Turin on Tuesday, which also guaranteed that teenager Carlos Alcaraz would end the year as world number one. Spaniard Nadal needed to win the tournament to take the rankings top spot from compatriot Alcaraz, but straight-set losses to Fritz on Sunday and Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier on Tuesday left him needing Ruud to lose in straight sets to keep his hopes alive.

