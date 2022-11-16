Soccer-Kolo Muani replaces injured Nkunku in France's World Cup squad

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani will replace RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku in the France squad for the World Cup in Qatar, the French federation (FFF) said on Wednesday. Nkunku was ruled out of the tournament after leaving Tuesday's training session early with a left knee injury. A video circulating on social media showed Nkunku clash with team mate Eduardo Camavinga.

Kolo Muani, 23, has made 23 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions this season, scoring eight goals and recording 11 assists. He made his first two senior appearances for France in September's Nations League games against Austria and Denmark. "The Eintracht Frankfurt striker, currently in Japan with his club, will join the French team in Doha on Thursday morning," the FFF said in a statement.

France will be in Group D in Qatar with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. They start their campaign against Australia on Nov. 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)