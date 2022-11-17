Lewandowski's suspension increased to 3 games in Spain

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's suspension was increased to three games by the Spanish soccer federation.

Lewandowski had received a one-game suspension when he was sent off with a second yellow card during Barcelona's 2-1 comeback win at Osasuna on Nov. 8. The Spanish soccer federation's competition committee has now added two more games to his suspension because of what it called the player's “show of disrespect” toward the referee following his sending off.

Referee Gil Manzano wrote in his match report that Lewandowski twice pointed at his nose before pointing his thumb at the referee in a gesture that Manzano interpreted as being disrespectful.

Lewandowski, who is now set to play for Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, leads the Spanish league with 13 goals.

Barcelona will be without Lewandowski against Espanyol, Atlético Madrid and Getafe once club competition resumes in Spain at the end of December.

Barcelona has a two-point advantage over Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)