FIFA World Cup: Yuvraj Singh picks Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite player

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said he is a big football fan and he cannot wait for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to start. The former Indian batter picked Portugal as his favourite team in the World Cup because of Cristiano Ronaldo, who also plays for his favourite club Manchester United. "Portugal is my favourite team at this World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite football player. The first FIFA World Cup I watched was when Brazil won the World Cup in 2002," Yuvraj Singh told Viacom18 Sports.

While India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he has always been a fan of Spain's football team but he is looking forward to seeing France's Kylian Mbappe playing in the World Cup. "I have always been a fan of Spain. Not sure how they are going to do this year. But yes, looking forward to watching how Spain does, the other football teams have picked up the standard of play and the last World Cup was amazing. I enjoyed watching Kylian Mbappe last time around, so I am looking forward to seeing a lot of new stars jump onto the scene. So yes, I am looking forward to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," said Ravichandran Ashwin.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha also shared his thoughts on his dream World Cup final and said, "Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. It's not like I am a big fan, but I just want to see him play live." On being asked about his dream World Cup final, he said, "See, I am not too much into football but if I have to pick, it would be Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo that is Argentina vs Portugal." In Qatar, a 32-team World Cup will be played. For the first time, a Middle Eastern nation is hosting the competition. As countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are interested in hosting the event, it might not be the last time the tournament is hosted there.

Brazil, Argentina, and the defending winners France are the World Cup favourites. For France, Kylian Mbappe will be a key player once more. He was a key factor in France's 2018 World Cup victory in Russia. Lionel Messi will also be the focus of attention. He is competing in his final World Cup. Messi has won awards all over the world, but he has yet to take home a World Cup trophy. Therefore, when Argentina's campaign gets underway in Qatar, he will be under a lot of pressure. The performance of Ronaldo for Portugal will be interesting to watch as well. (ANI)

