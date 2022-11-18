Left Menu

Man United begins appropriate steps after Ronaldo interview

The Premier League clubs legal team was waiting to review the full footage of of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the team owners. Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldos recent media interview, the club said on Friday.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:57 IST
Man United begins appropriate steps after Ronaldo interview
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Facebook/Cristiano Ronaldo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manchester United says it has "initiated appropriate steps" in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the team owners. "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview,'' the club said on Friday. "We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion." Ronaldo, 37, is in Qatar to play his fifth World Cup with Portugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022