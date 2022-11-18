Left Menu

Soccer-Cameroon held to draw in World Cup warm-up

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:52 IST
World Cup-bound Cameroon scored first but spent much of the second half on the back foot as they drew 1-1 with Panama in a friendly international on Friday. Cameroon, warming up for their eighth World Cup finals appearance, took a 48th minute lead through Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, who had come on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

However, they were only able to stay in the lead for seven minutes before Michael Murillo equalised at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song fielded a full strength side for their only warm-up game before they meet Switzerland in their opening Group G game in Al Wakrah next Thursday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

