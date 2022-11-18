Role for me is aggressive: Ish Sodhi on NZ bowling setup

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi reflected on the team's bowling attack and labelled his role as an attacking bowler in the Kiwi bowling setup while speaking at a press conference on Friday. "I think I am all for aggressive bowlers in attacks. Blessed to have bowlers who can bowl 150 like Milne and Fergusson. Santner is economical on the other end with Boult and Southee willy experienced customers. So, the role for me is an aggressive one," said Sodhi.

The leg-spinner was all for the inclusion of the wrist spinners and said that they bring in a sense of mystery to the game. "Lots of teams internationally are including leg spinners in their side because they can turn the bowl both ways and offer mystery. So they are an important weapon," said the Kiwi spinner.

Speaking on the unconducive weather that forced the match to be called off, he said that the weather cannot be controlled. He added that playing under a closed roof is a decision that the higher authorities will have to take. "You can't control the weather. Interesting dynamic. We can't control it. People with higher pay grades than me can decide whether to play under the roof and if it will affect cricket," said Sodhi.

He expressed his excitement to be playing cricket and said that it does feel like playing lots of cricket but didn't mind it. "To be honest I haven't looked a lot at the schedule but it does feel a bit like a lot of cricket in a short span of time due to covid and having missed out on cricket. Excited to be playing the amount of cricket that we are. As a cricketer, you always want to keep playing," said the New Zealand player.

The first game of the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to heavy rain at the Sky Stadium in Wellington without a single ball being bowled. India's tour of New Zealand starts with a washout, with both teams eager to move on from their World Cup exits. Both teams will move to Mount Maunganui for Sunday's second T20I of the three-match series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)